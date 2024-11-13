Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.38 °C, check weather forecast for November 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 14, 2024 29.66 °C Overcast clouds November 15, 2024 29.45 °C Overcast clouds November 16, 2024 28.24 °C Sky is clear November 17, 2024 27.46 °C Sky is clear November 18, 2024 28.07 °C Sky is clear November 19, 2024 28.11 °C Sky is clear November 20, 2024 27.66 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.67 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.23 °C Sky is clear Chennai 24.8 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 26.21 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.35 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 31.71 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.58 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Punjab today, on November 13, 2024, is 27.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.38 °C and 31.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 05:44 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 14, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.84 °C and 32.24 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 165.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

