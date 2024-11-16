Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.87 °C, check weather forecast for November 16, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on November 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on November 16, 2024, is 24.64 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.87 °C and 28.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 05:42 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, November 17, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.42 °C and 28.89 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 68.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 16, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 17, 2024
|26.9 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 18, 2024
|27.14 °C
|Scattered clouds
|November 19, 2024
|27.9 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 20, 2024
|27.85 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 21, 2024
|27.56 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 22, 2024
|27.16 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 23, 2024
|27.34 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
