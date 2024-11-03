Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.18 °C, check weather forecast for November 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 4, 2024 32.89 °C Sky is clear November 5, 2024 33.32 °C Sky is clear November 6, 2024 32.71 °C Sky is clear November 7, 2024 33.19 °C Sky is clear November 8, 2024 32.67 °C Sky is clear November 9, 2024 32.78 °C Sky is clear November 10, 2024 32.87 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 30.0 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.22 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.84 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.93 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.54 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 30.92 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.37 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Punjab today, on November 3, 2024, is 30.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.18 °C and 35.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 05:51 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, November 4, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.27 °C and 35.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.With temperatures ranging between 21.18 °C and 35.53 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 316.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 3, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

