Tuesday, Nov 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.95 °C, check weather forecast for November 5, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 05, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on November 5, 2024 here.

The temperature in Punjab today, on November 5, 2024, is 30.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.95 °C and 35.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 17% and the wind speed is 17 km/h. The sun rose at 06:59 AM and will set at 05:49 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.64 °C and 35.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.95 °C and 35.82 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 312.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
November 6, 2024 33.09 °C Sky is clear
November 7, 2024 33.0 °C Sky is clear
November 8, 2024 32.12 °C Sky is clear
November 9, 2024 32.63 °C Sky is clear
November 10, 2024 33.12 °C Sky is clear
November 11, 2024 32.83 °C Scattered clouds
November 12, 2024 28.67 °C Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on November 5, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.86 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata 27.68 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai 29.11 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru 25.61 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad 25.55 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad 31.03 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 27.66 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Punjab weather update on November 05, 2024
India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
