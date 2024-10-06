Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.85 °C, check weather forecast for October 6, 2024
Oct 06, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on October 6, 2024 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on October 6, 2024, is 35.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.85 °C and 39.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 06:20 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, October 7, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.44 °C and 40.53 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.85 °C and 39.74 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 140.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 6, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 7, 2024
|39.0 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 8, 2024
|35.72 °C
|Overcast clouds
|October 9, 2024
|35.86 °C
|Light rain
|October 10, 2024
|34.67 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 11, 2024
|35.11 °C
|Broken clouds
|October 12, 2024
|37.1 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 13, 2024
|36.58 °C
|Sky is clear
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
