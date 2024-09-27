Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.83 °C, check weather forecast for September 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 28, 2024 27.93 °C Light rain September 29, 2024 35.14 °C Light rain September 30, 2024 36.74 °C Sky is clear October 1, 2024 39.09 °C Sky is clear October 2, 2024 37.79 °C Sky is clear October 3, 2024 38.96 °C Sky is clear October 4, 2024 39.46 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.93 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 28.72 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.87 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.41 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.32 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 27.36 °C Moderate rain Delhi 30.31 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Punjab today, on September 27, 2024, is 39.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.83 °C and 41.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 06:31 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 28, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.31 °C and 37.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.With temperatures ranging between 28.83 °C and 41.19 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 177.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 27, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

