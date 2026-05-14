Punjab witnesses better connectivity, improved agricultural infrastructure aided by Centre's schemes

The border districts in Punjab, crucial for national security and regional stability, are witnessing better infrastructure, healthcare, education, skill development, and employment opportunities after Centre’s initiatives approved in 2025 such as the Border Area Development Programme and the Vibrant Villages Programme-II. Under the Union government’s schemes such as PM-KISAN and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, farmers have benefitted with better financial security with timely insurance claim settlements, particularly in areas affected by floods. (Representational Photo/Unsplash)

Several villages across districts such as Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, and Pathankot have better irrigation systems and more access to local markets. In a major relief, farmers now have access to more fertile land after the Centre shifted border fencing closer to the Zero line. In Ferozepur, skill training programmes have helped sections of the youth find opportunities in small dairy and handicraft businesses, while women-run self-help groups are seeing a boost in household earnings aided by better digital access and improved rural roads.

On the agricultural front, the state has seen a boost in diversification of crops and better post-harvest infrastructure. This was aided by incentives for moving to crops which consume less water, such as maize and pulses.

Subsidised distribution of machinery and awareness programs under Crop Residue Management Scheme, Punjab has made significant progress in reducing stubble burning, which becomes a cause of worry around November every year as it adds to air pollution. However, in 2025, the state saw a 50 per cent decline in stubble burning incidents.

Under the Union government’s schemes such as PM-KISAN and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, farmers have benefitted with better financial security with timely insurance claim settlements, particularly in areas affected by floods.

Connectivity in and around Punjab has also seen a boost as the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway, built under Gati Shakti National Master Plan, significantly reduced the travel time between the three cities. The corridor is also expected to aid the state's agricultural logistics. Similarly, the Ambala-Chandigarh-Zirakpur highway corridor has also helped ease congestion and improve access to industrial hubs.

Punjab’s progress, aided by several Central schemes, is a crucial step towards the Centre's vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.