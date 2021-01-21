Puri’s Jagannath Temple administrators seek early vaccination for priests, staff
- Odisha on Thursday exceeded its target of Covid-19 vaccination by inoculating 44,880 frontline health workers against an aim of 37,076 as vaccinators in 20 of the 30 districts managed to surpass the target.
The administrators of the Jagannath Temple in Puri on Thursday requested for a special Covid-19 vaccination drive for priests and their family members as well as 500 officials after the 12th-century shrine was thrown open for devotees without any restriction.
Expressing concern that priests are more prone to getting the viral infection due to the surge of pilgrims, chief administrator of the temple administration, Dr Krishan Kumar in a letter to the secretary of health and family welfare department requested that the priests, their families and 500-odd temple staff be vaccinated on priority.
“Chances of the Sevayats getting infected with the virus cannot be ruled out as they will be coming in close contact with the devotees. For uninterrupted performance of different Nitis of the deities inside the temple, it is suggested that all Sevayats and their families may please be vaccinated on a priority basis. Further, there are 500 temple officials who may also be vaccinated on priority,” the letter said. The decision for quick vaccination of priests and temples officials was discussed in the Chhatisa Nijog meeting of the temple.
On Thursday, the Jagannath Temple administration waived off the requirement of a Covid-19 negative report for devotees, but made wearing of masks mandatory for those entering the shrine.
Odisha on Thursday exceeded its target of Covid-19 vaccination by inoculating 44,880 frontline health workers against a target of 37,076 as the vaccinators in 20 of the 30 districts managed to surpass the target. Till now more than 1.12 lakh health workers have been vaccinated while the target is 3.92 lakh.
