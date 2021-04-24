Puri’s Jagannath Temple closes for devotees as Covid-19 cases rise in Odisha

The Jagannath Temple administration on Saturday closed the shrine for devotees till May 15 in view of the rising Covid-19 cases over the last few days.

Sri Jagannath Temple Administration chief administrator Dr Krishan Kumar who held a virtual meeting with members of Chhatisa Nijog, Puri district collector and SP and members of the temple said any spread of Covid-19 among servitors and their families will be detrimental to the observance of ensuing festivals like Chandan Jatra, Snana Jatra and Rath Yatra.

“So the temple will remain closed for darshan till May 15, the day of Akshay Tritiya festival. However, all the daily rituals will continue with the help of servitors and temple officials. Ensuring the health of servitors who do daily seva-puja of the Lord is of utmost importance. So regular screening and testing for servitors, their families and temple officials will be taken up to ensure that cases of Covid-19 amongst them are detected at an early date and are provided effective treatment,” said Dr Kumar.

Dr Kumar said a Covid Care Centre has been made operational at Niladri Bhakt Niwas and it will be further strengthened as per requirement. Constant review of the same will be taken up. Arrangements for shifting of serious cases for treatment to Bhubaneswar will be ensured seamlessly. Puri district on Saturday reported 395 fresh cases as the TPR rose to 23.33%. In the last 7 days, at least 50 people including a servitor who had gone to Kumbh Mela in Haridwar have tested positive.

Awareness programs will continue to highlight the importance of masks, sanitisers, physical distancing. Vaccination will be prioritised for those who are involved in daily Seva-Puja of the Lord and also those involved in the construction of the three chariots for the upcoming Rath Yatra.

In Bhubaneswar, Lingaraj Temple, the largest temple in the city as well as other temples have been closed for devotees. The Ashokasthami festival of Lord Lingaraj was observed earlier this week without any devotees.

