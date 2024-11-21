Push Sri Lanka for release of fishermen: Stalin urges Centre

Chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin led a party meeting on Wednesday urged the Union government to intervene and immediately secure the release fishermen held by the Sri Lankan Navy languishing in the island’s jails and to bring back their boats, besides finding a lasting solution to the problems faced by Tamil Nadu fishermen. During the party meeting, Stalin passed six resolutions including criticising the BJP led Union government over Hindi imposition and asked his cadre to start work immediately for the 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

The DMK accused the BJP on a plethora of issues such as celebrating Hindi week in non-Hindi speaking states by ignoring local languages, delaying the caste census, not implementing promises made during successive elections and for trying to implement “One Nation, One Election”.

The meeting high-level action plan committee also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the ethnic conflict in Manipur. “It looks like the BJP governments in Manipur and at the Centre have washed their hands off the state. The question that arises is how many more lives will be lost due to the lackadaisical approach of the governments?” one of the resolutions read. The DMK accused the Union government of only focussing on elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

On matters in Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK instructed cadre to campaign on its governance over the past 3.5 years so that they win a seventh term in the state. “There is no doubt that the welfare measures will ensure that the party is voted back to power in the 2026 elections,” a statement on their meeting said.

The party had in July appointed a coordination committee.