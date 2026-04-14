Push to roll out women’s quota in line with Opposition demands: PM Modi

The push to roll out a 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies -- Parliament is to meet later this week to take up the matter -- is in keeping with the Opposition’s demand for an early implementation of the law passed in 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (AFP)

Parliament is on the verge of creating history as it takes up the amendments to the women’s reservation bill for discussion and passage, he added, in comments that were widely seen as countering arguments from opposition parties that the amendments are being introduced in the middle of state polls to benefit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

“ In 2023 when the bill was introduced even then all political parties with consensus passed the bill. And then in one voice it was decided that it should be implemented by 2029…Nobody wanted the bill to be passed and not implemented, especially our opposition leaders. They were very vocal in stressing that it should be implemented in 2029 . Keeping that timeline in mind, the government decided to take what the opposition had said seriously…” Modi said.

Also Read | 'India's one of the biggest decisions of 21st century': PM Modi hails Women's Reservation bill

PM Modi shares credit for bill with all political parties The government is set to introduce two bills in the upcoming three-day session of Parliament, beginning April 16 that will pave the way for the implementation of 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, and the setting up of a delimitation commission.

The PM made a specific reference to the upcoming session and expressed hope that the amendments will be passed “unanimously” with lawmakers “rising above party politics.”

The opposition however is against the government’s proposal to delink the delimitation process from the ongoing Census, and carving out new constituencies based on the 2011 Census. The amendments seek to increase the overall seats in Lok Sabha from 543 to 816 of which 273 will be reserved for women.

The PM shared credit for the passage of the Bill in 2023 with all political parties. He said when the amended bills are passed it would not be an issue of who won or lost.

“...It will not be about dal (parties)… it will not be about who won and who lost. The whole credit goes to the women power, to Parliament, to all the political parties and to those who worked relentlessly for the last three, four decades….it is for everyone, with everyone’s support and for the betterment of all,” he said.

Urging all political parties to unanimously pass the bill, he said the government is making an effort that this time too the bill will be passed through dialogue, cooperation and participation.

“I am confident that just as this Act was passed and the pride of Parliament was elevated (in 2023), this time too, through everyone’s collective efforts, the dignity of Parliament will touch new heights.”

The PM described the move as one of the most significant decisions of the 21st century.

Also Read | Move to fast-track 33% women quota in line with Opposition’s demand: Modi

‘Dedicated to Nari Shakti’: PM Modi “This decision is dedicated to Nari Shakti (women power). Our Parliament is close to creating a new history that will meet the aspirations of the past and fulfil the dreams of the future. It envisages a country where social justice is not only a slogan but part of our work culture…April 16,17 and 18 will bring to an end a long awaited promise.” d.

The PM recalled how the very first legislative business taken up in the new Parliament building was the women’s reservation bill in 2023. “...Today I’m seeking the blessings of billions of women across the country. I haven’t come here to give you any lesson, I have come here to seek your blessings,” he said.

He said the need to reserve quotas for women was felt for decades and several parties and many generations worked for it. He said after the passage of the Bill and the opposition’s demand for its implementation by 2029, there were extensive discussions and consultations with constitutional experts to find ways for the implementation of the quotas by 2029.

He said the implementation of quotes will give new wings to women’ s dreams.

“I can feel there’s a positive atmosphere in the country… from the fight for freedom to the decisions of the constituent assembly women have made limitless contribution. History is witness that even after independence women, who were given a chance to lead did wonderful work for the country. We’ve had women Prime Ministers and Presidents and they have left their own legacies,” he said.

PM cites example of women in panchayats The PM cited the example of women in the Panchayats and said there are in excess of 1.4 million women in local government bodies. “In 21 states, 50% of Panchayat members are women…when I speak to foreign delegates about this, their jaws drop. They are astonished.”

He said the government has made a raft of policies for the social and economic empowerment of women and he has been stressing on women-led development which will be key to India’s viksit bharat (developed India) dream. “Numerous studies have demonstrated that increased participation of women in decision-making processes leads to greater sensitivity and responsiveness within systems. The success of the Jal Jeevan Mission is a prime example of this, as women have played a significant role at the Panchayat level,” he said.

The PM said the measures taken by his government to financially empower women has given them a greater say in family affairs. “Main grihastha nahi hoon, par pata bahut hai (I am not a family man, but I’m aware of many things),” he said referring to how women’s status within families has changed.