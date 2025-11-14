Pushpam Priya trailing in Darbhanga showdown against BJP heavyweight Sanjay Saraogi

Pushpam Priya Chaudhary, founder of the Plurals Party, has contested the 2025 Bihar assembly elections from the Darbhanga constituency, where she is taking on BJP’s sitting MLA and cabinet minister Sanjay Saraogi. Pushpam Priya Chaudhary is trailing by over 32,000 votes, according to Election Commission data. In the upcoming election, the contest between Saraogi and Pushpam Priya will be closely watched as a test of whether a new-age, reformist political face can challenge a traditional BJP bastion.(X/@pushpampc13)

The BJP's Sanjay Saraogi is currently leading in the Darbhanga constituency by 8,500 votes, early trends show.

The Bihar assembly polls were held in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting scheduled for November 14.

Who is Pushpam Priya Chaudhary

Pushpam Priya Chaudhary, daughter of former JD(U) MLC Vinod Chaudhary, holds a master’s degree in Development Studies from the Institute of Development Studies at the University of Sussex and another in Public Administration and Political Science from the London School of Economics.

She launched the Plurals Party ahead of the 2020 Bihar elections and had contested from Bankipur in Patna against BJP’s Nitin Nabin and Congress’ Luv Sinha.

Her entry into the Darbhanga contest signals her continued political ambition and effort to position herself as a reform-focused leader offering an alternative to Bihar’s established political blocs.

Who is Sanjay Saraogi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Sanjay Saraogi, 55, from Darbhanga. Son of Parmeshwar Lal Saraogi, he currently serves as Bihar’s Cabinet Minister for Revenue and Land Reforms under the NDA government.

Saraogi has represented the Darbhanga seat since 2005 and is seeking a fifth consecutive term. His long-standing influence and organizational base make him one of BJP’s strongest urban candidates in North Bihar.

About Darbhanga constituency

Darbhanga, a key urban hub in North Bihar, has remained a BJP stronghold for nearly two decades. The party’s consistent support from urban traders and middle-class voters has been central to its success here. The constituency’s outcome often reflects the broader political mood across North Bihar.

In the upcoming election, the contest between Saraogi and Pushpam Priya will be closely watched as a test of whether a new-age, reformist political face can challenge a traditional BJP bastion.