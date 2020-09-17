e-paper
Home / India News / Putin wishes PM Modi on his 70th birthday, lauds his contribution to strengthen Indo-Russia ties

Putin wishes PM Modi on his 70th birthday, lauds his contribution to strengthen Indo-Russia ties

In a letter to Modi, Putin said, “Kindly accept my heartfelt congratulations on your 70th birth anniversary.”

india Updated: Sep 17, 2020 14:12 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Moscow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin (AP Photo)
         

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday and lauded his personal contribution to the strengthening of strategic partnership between India and Russia. Prime Minister Modi, born on September 17 in 1950, turned 70 on Thursday.

In a letter to Modi, Putin said, “Kindly accept my heartfelt congratulations on your 70th birth anniversary.” Praising Modi, Putin said his activity as India’s head of the government has earned him the well-deserved respect of compatriots and high international prestige.

“Under your leadership India is successfully moving along the path of socio-economic, scientific and technical development,” he said.

“It is hard to overestimate your personal contribution to the strengthening of the special and privileged strategic partnership between our countries,” Putin noted in the letter uploaded on the website of the Russian Embassy in New Delhi. The president said he values the kind, friendly relations that have developed between him and Modi.

“I look forward to continue constructive dialogue with you and work closely together on topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda. From the bottom of my heart, I wish you good health, happiness, well-being and every success,” he said.

