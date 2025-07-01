The coast guards of India, the US, Australia and Japan have launched the first-ever “Quad-at-Sea Ship Observer Mission” to strengthen maritime security and interoperability in the vast Indo-Pacific region, the defence ministry said on Monday. Quad coast guards launch maiden mission to boost security in Indo-Pacific

“Two officers, including women officers from each country, have embarked on board US Coast Guard Cutter (USCGC) Stratton, which is currently sailing to Guam,” it said in a statement.

The mission has been launched under the 2024 Wilmington Declaration. In a joint statement last year, the leaders of Quad countries announced the plan to launch the first-ever Quad-at-Sea Ship Observer Mission in 2025 to improve interoperability and advance maritime safety, and continuing with further missions in future years across the Indo-Pacific.

The cross-embarkation mission marks an unprecedented step in Quad Coast Guard collaboration, enhancing joint readiness, operational coordination, and domain awareness in support of a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific, the ministry said.

India has consistently called for a free, open and inclusive order in the Indo-Pacific, pivoting on respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, while stressing on peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and under the framework of international laws.

“The mission reflects the vision laid out at the Quad Leaders’ Summit in September 2024 and signifies a deepening of operational ties between the Indian Coast Guard, Japan Coast Guard, US Coast Guard, and Australian Border Force.”

The development comes at a time when China is seeking to boost its influence in the Indo-Pacific by setting up military bases, pushing countries to advance its maritime claims and forcing strategic concessions from vulnerable states.

“India’s participation reinforces its strategic maritime vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and complements national efforts under the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), with an emphasis on capacity-building, humanitarian outreach, and maritime rule of law,” the ministry added.