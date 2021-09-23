Qualcomm 'proud of partnership with India', PM Modi invites to start production

After a brief one-on-one chat with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Christiano R Amon, CEO of Qualcomm, said that his company is proud of a partnership with India. "It was a great meeting. We talked about 5G and its acceleration. We talked about an incredible opportunity to advance the industry not only domestically in India but India as export of technology," Amon said.

During the meeting, PM Modi and Amon discussed investment opportunities offered in India’s telecommunications and electronics sector, including the recently launched Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing as well as developments in the semiconductor supply chain in India. Strategies for building the local innovation ecosystem in India were also discussed, the government statement said.

Follow live updates of PM Modi's interaction with 5 top American CEOs

India has incredible opportunities, PM Modi told Amon adding that now the country has the scale for ambitious projects. He said India has prepared 5G standards and urged Qualcomm to actively participate as they did in the case of NAVIK. PM Modi also said that since Qualcomm has trusted Indian talent already, it can start manufacturing with the advantage the PLI scheme offers. He also spoke about the new liberalised drone policy and said that Qualcomm could take part in new opportunities in the new emerging market.

Two CEOs PM Modi meets today are Indian-Americans: Know about them

"We spoke on semiconductors which is an important topic of conversation. We spoke on the opportunity to continue to build an incredible mobile ecosystem developing in India. We are happy with everything we're doing together with India. I think the approach to driving economic growth in making India a destination for investment has been very successful and we welcome that," Amon said.

Qualcomm is a world leader in 3G, 4G, and next-generation wireless technology innovations for more than 30 years and is now pioneering to 5G with a new era of intelligent products.