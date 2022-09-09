Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96: Recounting her India visits, meeting with PM

Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 on Thursday, had been on three State visits to India after acceding to the throne in 1952. The late queen cherished the "warmth and hospitality” she received from the country during the visits over the course of her reign. (Also Read | 'Op Unicorn' or 'London Bridge is down'? Queen Elizabeth II's funeral plan)

"The warmth and hospitality of the Indian people, and the richness and diversity of India itself have been an inspiration to all of us,” she said in one of her addresses.

Her first State visit as Britain's sovereign was in 1961 when she, accompanied by her husband, the late Prince Phillip, toured Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata and visited the Taj Mahal in Agra. She also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in New Delhi.

Dressed in a signature fur coat and hat, the Queen addressed a massive crowd at a jam-packed Delhi's Ramlila ground. The royal couple was in India as Guests of Honour at the Republic Day Parade on the invitation of the then President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad.

Queen Elizabeth being received by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on arrival at Palam airport after the conclusion of her Nepal visit. (HT Photo)

During her second visit, she famously presented Mother Teresa with an honorary Order of the Merit. Her third and final visit was significant since it was the first time she made a reference to "difficult episodes" of colonial history, particularly the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

"It is no secret that there have been some difficult episodes in our past. Jallianwala Bagh is a distressing example,” the monarch noted in her banquet address.

The Queen and her husband later paid a visit to the massacre site to place a wreath at the memorial.

Over the years, the longest-reigning sovereign has hosted three Indian presidents – Dr. Radhakrishnan in 1963, R. Venkataraman in 1990 and Pratibha Patil in 2009.

"Britain and India have a long-shared history which today is a source of great strength in building a new partnership fit for this new century,” the Queen said in her State Banquet address for President Patil at Buckingham Palace.

"Nearly 2 million of our own citizens are tied by descent and enduring family links to India. They represent one of the United Kingdom's most dynamic and successful communities… relations between our two countries are built on strong and deep foundations, and are set fair for the 21st century,” she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled her death, calling the Queen “a stalwart of our times.” PM Modi hailed her inspiring leadership to her nation and people and said she personified dignity and decency in public life. He also recalled his memorable meetings during his visits to Britain in 2015 and 2018.

“I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture,” he tweeted.

