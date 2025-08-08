Gadkari throws ‘open challenge’ on claims of lower mileage due to ethanol in petrol, blames ‘lobby’

Road transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said there was no merit in the argument that mixing 20 ethanol in petrol (called E20) reduces mileage of vehicles. “This is not even a discussion. I don't know if I should say this, politically — it appears the petroleum lobby is manipulating it,” he said in reply to a pointed question about social media chatter on E20 petrol's effect on mileage. Nitin Gadkari, minister for road transport and highways, at Parliament in in New Delhi.(PTI)

“You show me one vehicle anywhere in the world which had problems because of E20 petrol!” he said, during an interview at a summit by Business Today, adding, “I give an open challenge. There is absolutely no problem with E20.”

This comes in the same week when the petroleum ministry also said the no major engine damage or performance loss is detected due to the fuel.

It acknowledged, however, that mileage might dip by up to 2% in newer cars and 6% in older ones that may need upgraded parts. This could be managed with routine maintenance, it said in a social media post on Monday.

Gadkari, in his argument, said use of locally produced ethanol helps to reduce India's import bill, and cuts pollution too.

“Maize rates have gone up to ₹2,600 a quintal from ₹1,200, all because ethanol is being produced from it. This has led to a three-fold rise in area under maize in Bihar and UP. This raising the income of farmers,” he said.

He argued that such diversification would increase the share of agriculture in GDP from the current 12 per cent to 22 per cent.

He then pitched "100 per cent ethanol" as the fuel of the future.

The petroleum ministry had said in its clarification on Monday that, upon use of E20 petrol, minor replacements such as rubber parts or gaskets may be needed after 20,000 to 30,000 kms in some older vehicles, “but these are inexpensive and usually done during regular servicing”.