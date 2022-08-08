Quit India Movement: Here’s what you should know

India is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark the spirit of 75th Independence day of the country. The spirit of this celebration is not only marked by the joy and happiness of millions of Indians today but it is also underlined in the undergirding spirit of civic nationalism that drove the country towards its independence from the colonialism subjugation.

The Quit India movement symbolises the essence of Indian nationalism at its best. Also called the August Movement, it was launched at the Bombay session of the All India Congress Committee by Mahatma Gandhi on 8th August 1942, demanding an end to British rule in India.

The unacceptance for Cripps Mission

Senior British minister Sir Stafford Cripps came with an offer of dominion status in return for securing Indian cooperation for the then ongoing World War II. Strongly driven by the anti-colonial sentiments, the demand of the freedom fighters, however, echoed for Poorna Swaraj of India. That is how the Quit India movement was launched when Gandhi ji gave a clarion call to the nation, giving the mantra of “do or die.”

Quit India, coupled with other movements such ‘Dilli Chalo’ headed by Bose were determined to crumble the British rule. All major leaders were arrested as soon as the movement was unveiled. Large demonstrations against the British, propped up all over the country.

People put up Congress flags on government buildings and British symbols were boycotted. Every social group, from peasants to students and workers disrupted day to day workings, went on strikes to show their resentment against colonial rule. Peasants in Bengal fought against increase in taxes. The government officials also broke laws to contribute to the unnerving spirit of turning the country’s soil into a breeding ground for the independence movement.

People’s chance to fight for freedom

Parallel governments were created across the country. The movement saw the immense rise of women’s participation in the freedom struggle as well. Indian revolutionary Matangini Hazra, with some 6000 people, mostly women, went on to destroy a police station in West Bengal where she was shot dead. Several other prominent women freedom fighters such as Sucheta Kripalani, Kanaklata Baruah fought tooth and nail for the independence and lost their lives to the service of tricolour.

Adoption of Indian attire, dhoti kurta and Gandhi cap was also a widely celebrated feature of this movement.

At the Gowalia Tank Maidan, Mahatma Gandhi in a historic speech had said, 'The power, when it comes, will belong to the people of India, and it will be for them to decide to whom it is placed....'. The movement paved the way for the future of the Indian political landscape and will forever remain a golden chapter of the freedom struggle of India.

