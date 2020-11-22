e-paper
Quota for Covid-19 warriors’ children: Minister thanks PM

Announcing the quota in recognition of the service rendered by the Covid-19 warriors during the pandemic, the Centre said it would mention the reservation in the guidelines for selection and nomination of candidates for MBBS seats for the financial year 2020-21.

india Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 15:15 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Bengaluru
Medical staff treat a patient inside the emergency ward of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Bhagalpur, Bihar.
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing quota for children of Covid-19 warriors in the medical and dental colleges under the central pool.

“Thank you PM @narendramodi Ji for introducing a new quota for ‘Wards of Covid-19 Warriors’ in MBBS and BDS seats under the central pool. It is a great honour for the sacrifice of #CovidWarriors who selflessly dedicated their lives for the service of the nation in these difficult times,” Sudhakar tweeted.

Announcing the quota in recognition of the service rendered by the Covid-19 warriors during the pandemic, the Centre said it would mention the reservation in the guidelines for selection and nomination of candidates for MBBS seats for the financial year 2020-21.

The Centre said the five MBBS/BDS seats have been reserved.

Selection of the candidates would be made through online application on the basis of rank obtained in the NEET-2020.

