Rafale fighter jets to be delivered to India from 2019: Dassault CEO

Dassault Aviation will deliver its Rafale fighter jets to India from 2019 and may see new orders in coming months, chief executive Eric Trappier told Reuters ahead of the world’s largest business jet show in Orlando on Monday.

India signed a deal with Dassault in 2016 for the transfer of 36 Rafale jets but the deal has since faced criticism from opposition parties who allege wrongdoing in one of the biggest defense deals.

The French planemaker is also looking to nudge up its production rates on certain business jet models, a sign of broader industry demand for corporate aircraft.

Trappier said Dassault expects to deliver 40 business jets in 2018. Trappier said he would increase production of certain models in 2020.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 07:50 IST