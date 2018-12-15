Rafale verdict may not hasten faster purchase of 110 fighters

Will the Supreme Court verdict dismissing the petitions questioning the purchase of 36 Rafale fighters from France, empower the bureaucracy to take decisions, and, more importantly, lead to a faster purchase of another 110 fighters?

“The verdict vindicates our stand,” a senior IAF official said, asking not to be identified becaue he is s not authorized to speak to the media. Importantly for the IAF one of its senior officers headed the all-crucial price negotiating team. “We were confident, the facts were in our favour”, he added. Nonetheless, as the controversy appeared to gain traction, the IAF and Ministry of Defence reviewed the entire process of acquiring 36 fighters.

Earlier this year the IAF asked global companies to submit a proposal for 110 fighters. Six global defence manufacturing giants including Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of Rafale fighters, have responded. The process of evaluating the fighters is on.

So will the verdict also assure the bureaucracy and ensure the process of acquiring another 110 fighters be faster than expected? “Unlikely,” the officer said and added, “officials are likely to be cagey even after the verdict.”

Read full coverage on Rafale here

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 08:35 IST