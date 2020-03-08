Rag picker loses limb due to minor chemical blast in Bangalore

india

A rag picker was severely injured and lost a leg in a minor chemical explosion at Adugodi locality of Bangalore on Sunday afternoon. A number of technology companies are located close to the area where the incident took place, leading to some cause of concern.

The police immediately rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. The bomb disposal squad also arrived at the spot and investigated the entire incident.

Speaking to the media, DCP Srinath Joshi said, “A bottle of a chemical liquid which is used for granite cutting was thrown into a garbage heap. Due to the day being hot, some of the leftover chemical has had some reaction leading to a minor explosion. A rag picker called Narasimhappa who was close-by has been injured in the incident and he is being treated at a hospital.”

“We believe it was not an intentional explosion but was caused due to carelessness and poor disposal of a dangerous chemical. We are carrying out further investigation,” the senior police official said.

Earlier, City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao had also clarified about the incident . “Minor explosion of an abandoned chemical liquid container at Adugodi, used for cutting granite. One person injured. Nothing to worry about and panic,” he tweeted.

However, police presence has been stepped up in and around the area to ensure no untoward incident.