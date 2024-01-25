Rahul Gandhi challenges Himanta, Assam CM says will arrest him after Lok Sabha polls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday dared Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to file “as many cases as you can”, a day after several leaders of the opposition party were booked for allegedly provoking a crowd, even as the CM said a special investigation team (SIT) will probe the cases and arrests will be made after Lok Sabha polls. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the crowd during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Assam on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Addressing a gathering at Barpeta in Assam on the sidelines of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the former Congress president said he would not be intimidated by cases against him and his party colleagues.

“I don’t know how Himanta Biswa Sarma got the idea that he can intimidate me by filing cases. File as many cases as you can. File 25 more cases, I am not going to be intimidated. BJP-RSS can’t intimidate me,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Guwahati police registered a first information report (FIR) against Gandhi and other Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal and Kanhaiya Kumar, for “wanton acts of violence” in the city by allegedly instigating a crowd to launch an attack on police personnel during the ongoing yatra.

“When I asked questions about Adani in Parliament, they lodged cases, cancelled my membership and asked me to leave the house I was staying in. I want to tell BJP, you lodged 24-25 cases in the past, lodge 25 more cases. This is not going to stop me,” Gandhi alleged.

The yatra resumed from Barpeta on Wednesday morning and reached Dhubri district in the evening, where Gandhi addressed another gathering and claimed that Himanta Biswa Sarma was “remote-controlled” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

Hours later, the Assam CM announced that an SIT will be formed to probe into the case registered by Guwahati police on Tuesday.

“We will carry out the arrests after the Lok Sabha polls. If we do it now, it will be politicised. We are anyhow winning the elections. We just want peace in our state,” Sarma said on the sidelines of a programme at Nazira in Sibsagar district.