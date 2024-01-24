Rahul Gandhi steps up attack on Himanta Sarma: 'Remote controlled by PM Modi'

Guwahati: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued his onslaught against Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, saying the Assam chief minister is remote-controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah. Addressing a gathering amid his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, he claimed Sarma will be "thrown out" if he spoke for the welfare of the state. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', in Bongaigaon district, Assam.(PTI)

"PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have the remote control of Sarma, who will be thrown out instantly if he speaks anything for the benefit of Assam," Gandhi said.

Gandhi also attacked AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal saying his party is the BJP's B-Team. He said the Congress will defeat both the parties in the Lok Sabha elections and Assam assembly polls.

On Tuesday, the Assam police registered an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other leaders over "wanton acts of violence" during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Congress slams Assam police's FIR

The Congress today termed it as a political FIR.

Jairam Ramesh said Sarma is trying to get publicity.

"It is a political FIR and not based on facts. The evidence and videos are there in front of all of you (media). We will not be scared as it is just another threat by the Assam CM," Ramesh added.

He said the FIR is murder of democracy in Assam.

"The Yatra will continue. We live in a democracy. The PM goes to every country and speaks about it being the mother of democracy. But this is murder of democracy in Assam," Ramesh said.

Ramesh also accused Sarma of corruption.

"Since Himanta Biswa Sarma became the CM, corruption has been the main issue. Rahul Gandhi met many people, who said they are fed up with large-scale irregularities in the society," Ramesh said.

Rahul Gandhi vs Himanta Biswa Sarma

Rahul Gandhi and Himanta Biswa Sarma have been sniping at each other over the last few days. Gandhi has been calling Sarma the most corrupt CM in his political events.

On Monday, Gandhi was stopped from visiting a shrine in Assam. Sarma had urged Gandhi to not visit the shrine on January 22 to avoid unnecessary competition with the Ram Temple consecration festivities.

Gandhi had also called Sarma's entire family corrupt.

Himanta Biswa Sarma was a Congress leader until 2015, when he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Sarma is credited with establishing the BJP as a formidable player in the northeast.

With inputs from PTI