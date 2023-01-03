'Rahul doesn't feel cold as he wears shield of truth': Priyanka Gandhi in UP

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said Rahul Gandhi "is indeed not feeling cold" because "he is wearing the shield of truth". Priyanka praised her elder brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as she welcomed the party's foot march, Bharat Jodo Yatra along the Loni border in Uttar Pradesh.

Her comments came up amid curiosity over Rahul Gandhi participating in the yatra wearing t-shirts despite peak winter chill in Delhi. Internet has been left amused as to why he does not feel cold. Rahul recently responded to him wearing the white t-shirt: "T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalyenge (T-shirt is not wearing down so I'll wear it till it can no longer be worn)," he said, responding to a question in jest.

In her welcome speech, Priyanka said: "I am happy to welcome the Bharat Jodo Yatra in UP. After a foot march of 3,000 km, the Yatra has reached here. Dear brother, I am so proud of you. All forces were used against you."

Priyanka, who is also the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh, stated that Rahul has opened "the shop" to spread love in the "market of hatred" and is marching to bring the people together. "I urge everyone in Uttar Pradesh to open a franchise of this 'mohabbat ki dukaan' (shop to spread love)," she said.

She also claimed that the government spent thousands of crores to smear Rahul Gandhi's image, but he remained true to his principles. "Agencies were deployed, but he was not afraid because he is a warrior," Priyanka applauded her brother.

"Adani ji, Ambani ji brought big politicians, bought all PSUs, the media, but they could not buy my brother and will never be able to do so. I am proud of him and of everyone else," Priyanka said.

As Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra on Tuesday, he also visited Marghat Hanuman Mandir in Delhi, which was packed with people. Following his visit to the temple, the Congress leader was seen carrying a mace.

At the Loni border in Ghaziabad where the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Uttar Pradesh, party workers lined up on both sides of the road to greet Rahul Gandhi and other 'yatris'.

(With PTI inputs)

