‘Rahul Gandhi a comedy king, trying to stay relevant’: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday hit out at Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi, calling him a “comedy king" who is trying to stay relevant.



“Rahul Gandhi is indulging in what he does best — Stand-up comedy! His malicious claims and rants have crumbled under the weight of comprehensive investigation every time. Playing the role of a pawn to perfection, he yet again attempts to mislead despite his misinformation campaigns failing to cut ice with the people of India,” Pradhan said in an X post. Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan.(Sansad TV)

Pradhan's attack comes after leaders of opposition parties including Gandhi held protests in the parliament complex.



Rahul Gandhi conducted a mock 'interview' over the issue with Congress members wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani.



Continuing his attack on the Congress leader, Pradhan added,"Electoral verdicts since 2014 are a thundering testament that there are absolutely no takers for his stale, recycled propaganda. Such a clumsily crafted hit job is another desperate attempt by the comedy king to remain relevant."



Gandhi asked the Congress member sporting mask of Adani why Parliament was not being allowed to function to which the Congress MP (posing as Adani) said "we'll have to ask Amit bhai...that man is missing".

Kiren Rijiju's ‘Balak Buddhi’ jibe at Rahul

Slamming Gandhi, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X, "Instead of doing tamasha and wasting the public money, Congress should introspect as to why people are not taking 'Balak Buddhi' seriously".

He also posted on X separate pictures of Gautam Adani meeting Robert Vadra, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

"If Congress leaders want to destroy India to defeat PM Modi ji, they will fail. India will defeat the anti-India forces and their associates," the parliamentary affairs minister said.