Rahul Gandhi demands Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram, writes to PM Modi as Dalit outreach peaks ahead of UP polls

Rahul Gandhi wrote on X: “I demand that the Government of India honour the great warrior of social justice and the guiding light of Bahujan consciousness, the esteemed Shri Kanshi Ram ji, with the Bharat Ratna. This highest national honour will be a tribute to Shri Kanshi Ram ji and the entire movement that showed millions of Bahujans the path to rights, participation, and self-respect.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, for Kanshi Ram, the Dalit icon who founded the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

This comes with barely a year left for elections in Uttar Pradesh, the centre of the late Kanshi Ram's politics. With Dalits constituting about 20% of the voters in UP, almost all major parties are vying to associate themselves with Kanshi Ram’s political legacy. Across districts, posters bearing Kanshi Ram’s image appeared beside the flags of rival parties, each claiming to be the true inheritor of his vision and dream of Bahujan empowerment, ahead of his birth anniversary on March 15.

In the latest such outreach, Rahul Gandhi was at an event in Lucknow on March 13. Party leaders said the event signaled the start of the Congress’s campaign pitch for the 2027 polls.

Mayawati-led BSP keeps reminding voters that Kanshi Ram built the party as a vehicle for social justice, and that Mayawati was his chosen succesor.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, wrote his award-demand letter on Sunday marking the birth anniversary of Punjab-born leader who died in 2006 at 72.

"Kanshi Ram ji transformed the nature of Indian politics. Through his movements, he raised political awareness among Bahujans and the poor. He reminded them that their vote, voice, and representation are important, and that this country belongs to everyone equally," he wrote.

Rahul Gandhi stressed that it was because of Kanshi Ram's efforts that “many people who had never considered entering public life began to see politics as a means to achieve justice and equality”.

“For many years, Dalit intellectuals, leaders, and activists have called for Kanshi Ram ji to be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. Their demand has been consistent and deeply felt. Recently, I attended a programme in Lucknow where this demand was reiterated strongly by the leaders and participants present, reflecting a widespread sentiment,” he further wrote.