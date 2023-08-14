Rahul Gandhi hosts lunch for vegetable vendor from viral video: ‘Lively person’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday met a vegetable vendor Rameshwar - who had recently gone viral on social media - and hosted a lunch for him at his residence in Delhi. Sharing their picture on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Congress MP called the vendor a “lively person”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hosts lunch for vegetable vendor Rameshwar

“Rameshwar ji is a lively person! In him, a glimpse of the affable nature of crores of Indians can be seen. Those who move ahead with a smile even in adverse circumstances are truly ‘Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata’,” Gandhi wrote.

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Congress and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared pictures of Gandhi meeting the vegetable vendor. “Rameshwar ji had expressed his desire to meet the people's hero. They met up,” the Congress said.

In July, a video of Rameshwar went viral in which he was seen breaking down while talking about his hardships due to inflation. Speaking to a news media platform The Lallantop, Rameshwar had said, “The prices of tomatoes are beyond my capacity. I am lacking the necessary funds to make the purchase.”

“…We are not even sure at what price we will be able to sell it. If they get damp in the rain or something happens to the stock, we end up making a loss,” Rameshwar added, who had visited the Azadpur Mandi market in the national capital with his son to procure tomatoes for his retail store, but ended up with an empty handcart.

The video was widely shared by Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders who had hit out at the ruling government over the rising prices.

Immediately after, Gandhi visited the Azadpur Mandi to take stock of the situation. Post this, Rameshwar had reportedly expressed his desire to meet the Congress MP.

(With inputs from PTI)