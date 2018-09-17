Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Rahul Gandhi in Bhopal live updates: Congress president to embark on 10-km long mega roadshow

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is set to embark on a 10-kilometer-long roadshow from Lal Ghati Chowk in Bhopal. Here are the live updates:

By HT Correspondent | Sep 17, 2018 13:14 IST
highlights

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday will launch his party’s campaign in the poll bound Madhya Pradesh, known to be a BJP bastion, from Bhopal.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Bhopal around 1 pm. At 1:30 pm, he will drive to Lal Ghati square before embarking on a 10-kilometer-long roadshow in a bus which will start from Lalghati Chowk and end at the city’s Dussehra Maidan, BHEL where he will interact with party cadres from across the state from 4 to 5.30 pm.

Here are the live updates:

1:11 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi arrives in Bhopal

12:24 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi says roadshow to start at 1:30 pm

11:38 am IST

Posters, cutouts of Rahul Gandhi in Bhopal