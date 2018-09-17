Rahul Gandhi in Bhopal live updates: Congress president to embark on 10-km long mega roadshow
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is set to embark on a 10-kilometer-long roadshow from Lal Ghati Chowk in Bhopal. Here are the live updates:
-
1:11 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi arrives in Bhopal
-
12:24 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi says roadshow to start at 1:30 pm
-
11:38 am IST
Posters, cutouts of Rahul Gandhi in Bhopal
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday will launch his party’s campaign in the poll bound Madhya Pradesh, known to be a BJP bastion, from Bhopal.
Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Bhopal around 1 pm. At 1:30 pm, he will drive to Lal Ghati square before embarking on a 10-kilometer-long roadshow in a bus which will start from Lalghati Chowk and end at the city’s Dussehra Maidan, BHEL where he will interact with party cadres from across the state from 4 to 5.30 pm.
Rahul Gandhi arrives in Bhopal
Congress President @RahulGandhi arrives in Bhopal to kickstart the poll campaign with the #CongressSankalpYatra. pic.twitter.com/2DGssMUw5E— Congress (@INCIndia) September 17, 2018
Rahul Gandhi says roadshow to start at 1:30 pm
आज भोपाल में कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा आयोजित एक रोड-शो में शामिल होने जा रहा हूँ| यह रोड-शो 1:30 बजे लाल-घाटी सर्कल से निकलेगी| — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2018
शाम 4 बजे BHEL दशहरा ग्राउंड में कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन में हिस्सा लूँगा।
भोपाल-वासियों से मिलने के लिए उत्सुक हूँ| #CongressSankalpYatra
Posters, cutouts of Rahul Gandhi in Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh: Posters and cutouts of Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders seen in Bhopal ahead of his roadshow in the city today pic.twitter.com/3sjkEkgd55— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2018