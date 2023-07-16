'Sarkar ne mera ghar le lia’: Rahul Gandhi as he meets Haryana farmers; promises women a meal at Priyanka's home

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday shared a video of his visit to paddy fields in Madina village of Haryana's Sonipat. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with farmers at a farm in Sonipat district, Saturday, July 8. (PTI/ Congress)

Sharing the video, he said, "If we listen to farmers, many problems of the country would be solved."

The video captured the 53-year-old leader driving a tractor and sowing paddy as he interacted with the farmers about their expenditure on the fields, income, and the problems they face due to inflation.

The 12-minute video - shot on July 8 - shows Gandhi talking to two farmers and inquiring about the agriculture process as he asks their view on privatization and who is benefiting from it. He also talks to a group of women farmers and asks them, "Do women work more or men?" To this, they reply instantly that women work more than men. The women also ask him about his home, but Gandhi replies that he "does not own a house as the government took it away." He also dials his younger sibling Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and tells her that the women want to visit her home for a meal.

"The women farmers of the village gave us love and respect like our own family members and brought homemade food," Rahul noted on Twitter.

"The farmers of India are honest and sensible - they know their hard work and also recognize their rights. When needed, they stand firm against black laws and also raise their voice for demands of MSP and insurance. If we listen to them, understand their point of view, many problems of the country can be solved," he added.

As the video concluded, it gave viewers a glimpse into the next episode of the video series, which is a continuation of Rahul's Bharat Jodi Yatra. In the video, the women farmers of Haryana could be seen traveling to Delhi and meeting Sonia Gandhi along with Priyanka and Rahul. The clip shows the Haryana women having a fun time as they make Sonia dance with them.