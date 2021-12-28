e-paper
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi leaves for Milan a day before Congress foundation day

Rahul Gandhi leaves for Milan a day before Congress foundation day

Gandhi’s visit comes amid criticism from all corners, including within his own party, that the leader does not respond to political crises seriously

india Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 11:28 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi .
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi .(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has left for Milan, Italy, a day ahead of the party celebrating its 136th foundation day on Monday.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala confirmed that Gandhi has left the country, but did not disclose the location.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for abroad for a short personal visit and will be away for a few days,” Surjewala told PTI.

Party functionaries, however, told Hindustan Times that Gandhi had left for Milan.

This is not the first time the Congress leader has left the country. Gandhi’s visit comes amid criticism from all corners, including within his own party, that the leader does not respond to political crises seriously. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party questioned the timing of Gandhi’s visit.

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar tweeted, :So much of noise was made for farmers protest by the opp, where is #RG now? Short holiday? Seriously? If you are so concerned about the farmers, you should have been out there on the streets with them n not holidaying.”

However, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, responding to the criticism, said, “Rahul Gandhi has gone to see his grandmother. Is it wrong? Everybody has the right to undertake personal visits. BJP is indulging in low-level politics. They are targeting Rahul Gandhi because they want to target only one leader.”

PM Modi flags off India's first driverless train on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line
Covid-19 vaccination: 4 states to conduct two-day dry run from today
Oxford vaccine may get nod for emergency-use authorisation this week
You may need vaccine passport for travel next year: All you need to know about it
Chilly Delhi on cold wave brink, temperature falls by 1-2°C: IMD
2nd Test Live: Sixth wicket down, Jadeja dismisses Paine
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers
'I appeal to the Centre to repeal the farm laws': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
