Rahul Gandhi leaves for Milan a day before Congress foundation day

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 11:28 IST

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has left for Milan, Italy, a day ahead of the party celebrating its 136th foundation day on Monday.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala confirmed that Gandhi has left the country, but did not disclose the location.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for abroad for a short personal visit and will be away for a few days,” Surjewala told PTI.

Party functionaries, however, told Hindustan Times that Gandhi had left for Milan.

This is not the first time the Congress leader has left the country. Gandhi’s visit comes amid criticism from all corners, including within his own party, that the leader does not respond to political crises seriously. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party questioned the timing of Gandhi’s visit.

So much of noise was made for farmers protest by the opp, where is #RG now? Short holiday? Seriously? If you are so concerned about the farmers, you should have been out there on the streets with them n not holidaying. #RGTumSeNaHoPaayega @CTRavi_BJP @BJP4India @blsanthosh — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) December 27, 2020

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar tweeted, :So much of noise was made for farmers protest by the opp, where is #RG now? Short holiday? Seriously? If you are so concerned about the farmers, you should have been out there on the streets with them n not holidaying.”

However, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, responding to the criticism, said, “Rahul Gandhi has gone to see his grandmother. Is it wrong? Everybody has the right to undertake personal visits. BJP is indulging in low-level politics. They are targeting Rahul Gandhi because they want to target only one leader.”