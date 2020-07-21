Rahul Gandhi lists govt’s achievement, crisis in Rajasthan is one of them

india

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 11:01 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday added a reference to the political crisis in Rajasthan to question the priorities of the central government amid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic raging in the country.

Gandhi in a tweet in Hindi listed the “achievements of the government” from February till July as he blamed the Centre for trying to destabilise the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan.

The former Congress president also mentioned Madhya Pradesh, where the 15-month-old Congress government led by Kamal Nath fell in March after a rebellion by 22 party legislators.

“Achievements of the government during the Corona period: ● February - Hello Trump ● March - Toppled government in MP ● April - Lighting candles ● May - 6th anniversary of the government ● June - Virtual rally in Bihar ● July - Attempt to topple the government in Rajasthan,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

This is the first time Rahul Gandhi has spoken publicly about the crisis in Rajasthan triggered by Sachin Pilot and other MLAs of the party revolted on July 10.

He also added an “atmanirbhar” jibe to continue his attack on the government.

“That is why the country is 'self-sufficient' in the battle of corona,” the lawmaker from Kerala’s Wayanad added.

Before this, Gandhi had Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his direct line of attack as he released a video on Monday to throw a jab at the Centre on the ongoing border row with China.

He had said the Chinese are attacking PM Modi’s image as “they understand that for him to survive as a politician, he has to protect the idea of ‘Chhapan Inch’ (56-inch)”.

The video was the second of his series to share his thoughts on national issues.

The Congress has targeted the Prime Minister since the June 15 clash in the eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Vallery in which 20 Indian Army soldiers were killed, accusing him of giving away Indian territory to China.

The attack has mostly been led by Rahul Gandhi and the verbal duel has been on since then.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on its part, has accused the Congress of lowering the morale of the Indian Army and politicising a critical national security issue.