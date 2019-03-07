Rahul Gandhi LIVE updates

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a press briefing in New Delhi on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Congress sought registration of an FIR against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “corruption” in the Rafale fighter jet deal, with party president Rahul Gandhi claiming that there “is now enough evidence” to prosecute him.

Leading the party’s charge, Gandhi alleged “the trail of corruption” in the Rafale fighter jet deal “begins and ends with” Modi.

The Congress chief Gandhi will also sound the poll bugle from a rally in Moga on Thursday. The party leaders have said that the rally theme is likely to be “jawan” not “kisan”.

Follow LIVE updates here: