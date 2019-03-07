Rahul Gandhi LIVE updates
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a press briefing in New Delhi on Thursday
On Wednesday, the Congress sought registration of an FIR against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “corruption” in the Rafale fighter jet deal, with party president Rahul Gandhi claiming that there “is now enough evidence” to prosecute him.
Leading the party’s charge, Gandhi alleged “the trail of corruption” in the Rafale fighter jet deal “begins and ends with” Modi.
The Congress chief Gandhi will also sound the poll bugle from a rally in Moga on Thursday. The party leaders have said that the rally theme is likely to be “jawan” not “kisan”.
‘Enough evidence to prosecute PM in the Rafale Scam’: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that there “is now enough evidence” to prosecute PM Modi in Rafale scam
“There is now enough evidence to prosecute the PM in the Rafale Scam. The trail of corruption begins & ends with him. That crucial Rafale files incriminating him are now reported ‘stolen’ by the Govt, is destruction of evidence & an obvious coverup,” he said on Twitter, using the hashtag “FIRagainstCorruptModi”..