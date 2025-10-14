'If you're a Dalit, you can be crushed': Rahul Gandhi seeks action over Haryana IPS officer's death

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met the family of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, days after the official allegedly shot himself at his Haryana residence. The case had sparked huge outrage, spotlighting caste bias in bureaucracy and the police. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (HT_PRINT)

Gandhi met the IPS officer's family in Chandigarh, following which he sought action in the case, urging Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "act now".

He said the incident sent a "wrong message to Dalits that no matter how successful you are, if you are Dalit, you can be crushed".