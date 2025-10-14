Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    'If you're a Dalit, you can be crushed': Rahul Gandhi seeks action over Haryana IPS officer's death

    Rahul Gandhi met the IPS officer's family in Chandigarh, following which he sought action in the case.

    Published on: Oct 14, 2025 12:30 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met the family of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, days after the official allegedly shot himself at his Haryana residence. The case had sparked huge outrage, spotlighting caste bias in bureaucracy and the police.

    Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (HT_PRINT)
    Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (HT_PRINT)

    Gandhi met the IPS officer's family in Chandigarh, following which he sought action in the case, urging Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "act now".

    He said the incident sent a "wrong message to Dalits that no matter how successful you are, if you are Dalit, you can be crushed".

    Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/'If You're A Dalit, You Can Be Crushed': Rahul Gandhi Seeks Action Over Haryana IPS Officer's Death
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes