Haryana IPS officer’s death: Police send fresh reminder to officer’s family for post-mortem

The stalemate over the post-mortem of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar entered its seventh day on Monday, with the Chandigarh Police sending a fresh reminder to the officer’s family, urging them to allow the autopsy to preserve evidence. The family, however, continues to insist that they will not permit the procedure until Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and former Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, both named in the officer’s alleged ‘final note’, are arrested. The police communication, addressed to the officer’s wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, reiterated that the post-mortem is “essential for ascertaining the medical cause of death and preserving vital forensic evidence” crucial to the investigation. (PTI File)

A senior police official said, “Further delay in conducting the post-mortem could lead to loss of crucial forensic evidence as the body continues to decompose. The autopsy report is indispensable for determining the exact cause of the death and for advancing the investigation into the allegations raised.”

A CFSL expert explains, “One of the key purposes of a post-mortem is to establish the approximate time of death through physiological changes. With seven days already elapsed, these indicators have largely disappeared, making it extremely difficult for the medical board to accurately determine when the officer died, which could otherwise corroborate or contradict the sequence of events suggested in statements or forensic timelines. Delay leads to putrefaction, or decomposition, which alters the appearance and structure of wounds.”

“Forensic experts caution that the delay in the autopsy has already impacted the accuracy of crucial evidence. With the body undergoing advanced decomposition, it has become difficult to determine the exact time of death, examine the wound morphology, and recover untainted ballistic residue,” said the expert.

As the impasse continued, Sangarsh Samiti, a collective front formed to seek justice for the late IGP, announced a candle march in Sector 17 Plaza on Monday evening to mark their protest. The Samiti has also set a 48-hour deadline, expiring on Tuesday, demanding the immediate arrest of the Haryana DGP and the then Rohtak SP, holding them responsible for the officer’s alleged suicide.

Despite repeated appeals, the family has refused consent. The family had earlier demanded that the post-mortem be conducted under the supervision of a special medical board comprising doctors from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in the presence of ballistic experts and a magistrate to ensure transparency. The Chandigarh Police had accepted these conditions and constituted the board accordingly.

However, the family remains firm that no autopsy will be performed until arrests are made.

While forensic teams have examined the officer’s Sector 11 residence and recorded statements, the absence of the autopsy report has stalled the completion of the inquest, delaying the investigation’s progress.

The Chandigarh Police have not yet explained the circumstances surrounding the sudden transfer, which sparked sharp criticism from the family and supporters.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Chandigarh has been stationed in Rohtak since October 11 to probe the circumstances that led to the death of the IPS officer. The team has sent formal communications to the Haryana government seeking documents related to the FIR registered on October 6, 2025, at Police Station Urban Estate, Rohtak, against one of the officer’s staff members, a case that has emerged as a crucial link in the investigation.

In addition, the SIT has sought all reference letters and representations mentioned in the ‘final note’ purportedly written by Puran Kumar, which reportedly contain his communications to senior officials regarding alleged workplace harassment and wrongful implication.

The police have also requested details of all the accused named in the final note, including their current postings and service records, to establish their official roles at the time the FIR was lodged.

According to sources, the first step of the SIT’s investigation focuses on examining the Rohtak FIR, which has been identified as the immediate trigger behind the officer’s distress, as highlighted in the complaint filed by his wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar.

According to Amneet, her husband was “falsely implicated” in the Rohtak case by senior officers Kapur and Bijarniya, who allegedly fabricated evidence against him, pushing him into severe distress.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Police SIT carried questioning of IGP’s staff member, Sushil Kumar, in Rohtak, who is currently lodged in jail.

Rahul to visit family of deceased officer

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi will visit Chandigarh on Tuesday to condole the death of the Haryana IPS officer. Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Haryana assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that Gandhi is expected to reach the residence of the deceased officer at around 10.30 am.

Calling the incident “deeply unfortunate,” Telangana deputy chief minister has strongly condemned the alleged suicide, urging immediate action and accountability at the highest levels of government.

“This is a highly condemnable incident. The family must be provided adequate protection,” the deputy CM said in a statement.

A Congress delegation, led by MP Deepender Hooda, visited the home of the late IPS officer today to pay tribute.

“The family is not satisfied with the action taken so far. The satisfaction of the nation and society lies in the family’s satisfaction. The entire country, including the SC community, is looking to the state and national governments to ensure that justice is delivered and the culprits are punished severely,” he said.

“Y Puran Kumar’s family says till the time action is taken in the case, the post-mortem should not be done. I also requested the CM that action should be taken immediately,” said Union minister Ramdas Athawale.

Punjab Cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Harbhajan Singh ETO, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues Dr Ravjot Singh and Mohinder Bhagat, Member of Parliament from Hoshiarpur Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, and INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala were also present.

Cabinet minister of food processing industries of India Chirag Paswan will also visit the officer’s residence.