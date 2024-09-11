Rahul Gandhi opened 'shop of lies', says Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the US, saying it is “extremely shameful” that the Leader of the Opposition is hurting the dignity of India. He also accused Gandhi of opening what he called the "shop of lies (jhoot ki dukaan)". Defence Minister Rajnath Singh(PTI file photo)

Asking the Congress leader to refrain from making false statements on the India-China dispute, he said the remarks were misleading and beyond facts.

During a media interaction in the United States, Rahul Gandhi backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies on Pakistan and the US but was critical of his policy on China.

"We've got Chinese troops occupying land the size of Delhi in Ladakh. I think that's a disaster. Media doesn't like to write about it,” he said.

Rajnath Singh said Rahul Gandhi's remarks were misleading, baseless and factless.

“He has said that the Sikh community in India is not allowed to wear turbans in Gurdwaras, they are being prevented from behaving according to their religion. This is completely baseless and far from the truth,” the minister said.

Singh said the entire country recognises and respects the “great role” played by the Sikh community in protecting the culture of India.

It is not befitting for an opposition leader to make such “false statements” about them, he added.

“Similarly, the kind of claims he has made on the soil of America regarding the India-China border dispute are also misleading and beyond facts,” the minister said.

“It seems that while running the shop of love, Rahulji has opened a shop of lies,” he added.