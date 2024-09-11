'Don't see diversion': Rahul Gandhi hints at agreement with 1 Narendra Modi policy

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who was touring the United States, made several critical remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over the past few days. However, one key foreign policy sector in which he backed the government's approach was the India-United States bilateral relations. LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with the media at the National Press Club, in Washington DC.(PTI)

Responding to a question on the India-US relationship during a press interaction in the country, Rahul Gandhi said he doesn't see a "big diversion" in PM Modi's policies regarding the United States.

"I don't see a big diversion. I don't see Modi has been diverting very much from our approach with the US. I don't see ourselves changing direction very much from what he's doing. So, I see continuity there,” he said.

"I think...everybody does accept the fact that the India-US relationship is key for both countries,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi also backed the government on its approach towards Pakistan. He said until Pakistan stopped terrorism, "there's going to be problems between us".

"Pakistan's instigation of terrorism in our country is holding the two countries back. We are not going to accept Pakistan carrying out terror acts in our country. We're just not going to accept it. And until they keep doing that, there's going to be problems between us," Rahul Gandhi said.

He said "No" when asked if the Kashmir issue is keeping the two South Asian nations away from a bilateral dialogue.

Rahul Gandhi, however, was critical of PM Modi’s handling of China.

"We've got Chinese troops occupying land the size of Delhi in Ladakh. I think that's a disaster. Media doesn't like to write about it,” he said.

“How would America react if a neighbour occupied 4,000 square kilometres of your territory? Would any president be able to get away with saying that he's handled that well? So, I don't think Modi's handled China well. I think there's no reason Chinese troops should be sitting in our territory,” Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi's four-day US trip ended on Tuesday.

With inputs from PTI, ANI