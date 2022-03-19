Rahul Gandhi's fresh attack on BJP after polls: 'Inflation a tax on all Indians'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took up the issue of inflation in his latest attack on the government as he said the "poor and middle class" were crushed by "record price rise" even before the Ukraine war. The 51-year-old Wayanad MP has been referring to the Russia-Ukraine crisis in the last few weeks in his political jabs on the BJP-led central government. This week, he has renewed his criticism of the ruling party after the Congress suffered huge setback in assembly elections in five states.

"Inflation is a TAX on ALL Indians. Record price rise had crushed the poor & middle class even before Ukraine war began. It will increase further as: - Crude > $100/barrel - Food prices expected to rise 22% - COVID disrupts Global Supply Chain - GOI must act NOW. Protect people. (sic)" Gandhi tweeted on Saturday.

Earlier on Tuesday, he had targeted the centre over the rate cut in provident fund - an issue that has been raised by several opposition leaders. The next day, he shared a report over the claims of links between the BJP and Facebook.

Meanwhile, the Congress has gone into an introspective mode after the debacle in this round of elections. On Sunday, the party had held a five-hour long meeting of the top body CWC to evaluate the results. The conclusion, however, was as expected - that Sonia Gandhi will continue to be at the helm. G-23 leaders, who wrote to Sonia Gandhi in 2020 over the need of an overhaul, met twice this week. One of the G-23 leaders, Ghulam Nabi Azad, also met Sonia Gandhi on Friday.

Meanwhile, the party has asserted it will continue to work for public welfare. In parliament, earlier this week, Sonia Gandhi urged the government to end the “systematic influence and interference of Facebook and other social media giants” on electoral politics being used to “hack democracy”.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week asserted - after the BJP retained four of five states - that people had chosen the BJP for development agenda.

