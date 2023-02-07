‘Of course, I can’: Rahul Gandhi as BJP opposes naming top official in Lok Sabha

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday questioned the Agniveer scheme for recruiting defence personnel claiming that youths aspiring to be in the army were not on the same page as the government. He alleged that the Agniveer scheme didn't come from the Army but was "coerced" by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Union home ministry and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). (Also Read | Rahul Gandhi's 4 questions to PM Modi on Adani, foreign trips, electoral bond)

"People talked about the Agniveer scheme but the youth of India pointed out them being asked to leave after four years. The retired senior officers said that Agniveer Yojana came from RSS and Home ministry, and not from the Army," he said in the Lok Sabha.

He further claimed that Doval "coerced the scheme on the Army, prompting objection from the treasury benches. BJP leaders said that he can't take Doval's name in Parliament.

“kyun nahi le sakte, bilkul le sakte hain…Parliament mein thode hi hain wo (Why can't I (take his name)? Of course I can. He's not a member of Parliament,” Rahul Gandhi said as he continued attacking the government during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha.

The main highlight of Rahul Gandhi's speech was the ongoing controversy surrounding Adani's business practices after allegations of stock manipulation and corporate fraud by US short seller Hindenburg. Gandhi linked the meteoric rise in the business fortunes of Gautam Adani to the Modi government coming to power in 2014.

“The relationship between Adani and the PM began many years ago when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. One man stood shoulder to shoulder with PM Modi; he was loyal to the PM and helped Mr Modi to construct the idea of a Resurgent Gujarat. The idea that you bring these businessmen together, which in turn earned tremendous growth for Adani,” alleged Gandhi.

"From Tamil Nadu, Kerala to Himachal Pradesh we have been listening to one name everywhere 'Adani'. All across the country, it is just 'Adani, Adani, Adani'...people used to ask me that if Adani enters any business, it never fails," he said adding that the youth have asked him how has Adani's net worth risen multiple times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON