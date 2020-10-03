Rahul Gandhi’s tractor rallies in Punjab against farm laws put off by a day

india

Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi has put off his Punjab visit by a day and will now be taking out tractor rallies in the state against the centre’s agriculture laws from October 4 to 6.

The change in programme was announced by chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s media adviser Raveen Thukral on Friday. “Change in @RahulGandhi tractor rallies programme; rescheduled to October 4, 5, 6. Rest remains the same,” he tweeted.

During his three-day visit, Rahul will lead the party’s tractor rally in Moga, Ludhiana, Sangrur and Patiala districts of the Malwa region, covering more than 50 km, according to a Punjab Congress spokesperson. Besides the chief minister, all party ministers, MPs and MLAs are expected to participate in the protest rallies along with All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of party affairs in Punjab, Harish Rawat, and state party president Sunil Jakhar.

Meanwhile, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja, on Friday, said a meeting of state party leaders will be held in Delhi on Saturday, ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s October 5 visit to Haryana. The HPCC chief said in a statement that Gandhi will visit Haryana to extend support to farmers against the controversial farm laws.

There are several disgruntled leaders in the state Congress, but Rawat is making efforts to ensure that the party presents a united face at the event. Rawat met former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been sulking ever since he quit the state cabinet last year after being stripped of key portfolios, in Amritsar to placate him.

“Sidhu will participate in Rahul Gandhi’s tractor rally and so will other leaders. It is a party event in support of the state’s farmers who are protesting against the three new laws,” a party leader said.

Rajya Sabha MP Shamsher Singh Dullo, who has been critical of the chief minister’s functioning in recent months, said if he gets an invite, he will participate in the tractor rally.

Meanwhile, director general of police Dinkar Gupta, on Friday, reached Moga to review the security arrangements for Rahul’s rally, which will start from Badhni Kalan of Moga district. Faridkot range inspector general of police (IGP) Kaustubh Sharma and Ludhiana range IGP Naunihal Singh were also present in the meeting.