Farmers stir in Haryana fading out, Cong banks on Rahul’s visit

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 00:42 IST

Though the state’s farmers have demonstrated their angst against the laws, the intensity of the agitation is nowhere close to that of the neighbouring Punjab, say analysts

The ongoing farmers’ agitation against the enactment of three farm laws by the Central government seems to be petering out in Haryana.

Though in the past few days, farmers’ groups have demonstrated their angst – shown black flags and gheraoed ruling BJP and JJP leaders, including members of Parliament – the intensity levels of the agitation are nowhere close to that of the neighbouring Punjab, analysts say.

The Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), who have drawn out a schedule of protests across the state against the farm laws, have also not been able to mobilise the farmers in big numbers. However, leaders of the grand old party are banking on the upcoming visit of former Congress president, Rahul Gandhi to give an impetus to the stir. “Rahul Gandhi’s support to the farmers of Haryana will boost the agitation. One can clearly see how and why the BJP-JJP government in the state is rattled by the announcement of his visit,” said a senior Congress leader.

Political observers say that the ongoing paddy harvesting and procurement could also be a reason why the agitation in Haryana is not intense.

Another factor is the influence of commission agents. “The agitation is primarily concentrated in the paddy growing districts like Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Kaithal but not much is happening in central and southern Haryana districts like Rohtak, Jhajjar, Rewari. The reason for this is the influence of commission agents who have supported the agitation in paddy growing districts along the national highway. The commission agents or arhtiyas have a strong presence in paddy growing districts in northern parts of the state and not so much in central and southern Haryana,” said an expert who did not wish to be named.

Political scientist at Panjab University, Chandigarh, Prof Ashutosh Kumar said there was a basic difference in the way the agitation has gone about in Haryana and Punjab.

“Both the Shiromani Akali Dal and the ruling Congress are vehemently supporting the stir in Punjab. Also, Haryana’s economy is somewhat different from Punjab and is not entirely dependent on farming. Proximity to national capital has helped Haryana’s economy. Farm sector reforms are hard as they involved rich farmers and has a direct visible impact over Punjab economy,” Prof Kumar said.

All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) president, Yashpal Malik, who has announced Samiti’s firm support to Haryana farmers, said that Congress and the INLD have done their bit to mobilise farmers but the ideological divisions between the two has adversely affected the cohesion between the farmers groups.