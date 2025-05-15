Rahul Gandhi says he faces 30-32 cases, calls them ‘medals’

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday referred to the cases against him as “medals,” saying he has 30-32 cases and sees them as a testament to his fight for social justice. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi taking out Shiksha Nyay Yatra at Darbhanga, Bihar on Wednesday.(Hindustan Times )

The Congress leader's comment came after Darbhanga district administration filed a case against him for violating Section 163 of the CrPC.

“I have 30-32 cases against me; these are all the medals,” Rahul Gandhi told reporters in Patna.

During his address in Darbhanga, he also called for the implementation of reservation laws in private colleges and universities.

He reaffirmed his party’s focus on social justice and urged the removal of the 50 per cent cap on reservations to allow greater representation for underrepresented groups.

“I talked about the caste census there (at the college hostel) and also said that the existing law on reservation in private colleges and universities should be implemented. Also, the 50 per cent cap on reservations should be removed. These are our demands, and we will fulfill them,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Darbhanga DM says action will be taken against Rahul Gandhi

Darbhanga district administration announced on Thursday that it would take action against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for violating Section 163 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The district magistrate of Darbhanga told ANI, “Darbhanga district administration to take action against Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for violation of CRPC 163.”

This action followed Gandhi’s arrival at Ambedkar Hostel in Darbhanga despite being denied permission by Bihar Police.

Meanwhile, Darbhanga JDU MP Sanjay Jha questioned Gandhi’s claim that Bihar Police tried to stop him from reaching Ambedkar Hostel, asking, “Was any political meeting ever held in a hostel?”

Jha further said that permission was granted because it was requested for the town hall.

“In Darbhanga, where he (Rahul Gandhi) had sought permission, the administration did not give permission because is any political meeting ever held in a hostel? But when his party later sought permission in the town hall, they were given permission,” Jha said.

Rahul Gandhi has arrived in Bihar to launch the ‘Shiksha Nyay Samvad’ in Darbhanga.