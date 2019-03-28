Rahul Gandhi stops convoy, takes injured journalist to AIIMS

Exhibiting his humane side, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday took an injured journalist to AIIMS after he had a fall from his two-wheeler.

The Congress chief, who was on his way to the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium to address an OBC convention, saw local journalist Rajinder Vyas lying injured on the roadside near the Humayun Road.

Gandhi stopped his convoy and got the injured scribe into his vehicle and took him to AIIMS for treatment, eyewitnesses said.

Vyas had fallen off after his scooter skidded near a petrol pump on Humayun road, they said. After dropping the injured journalist at AIIMS, Rahul then proceeded to the Indira Gandhi Indoor Satdium and addressed the gathering.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 10:11 IST