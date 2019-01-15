 Rahul Gandhi takes a swipe at Modi over award, Smriti Irani returns compliment
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first recipient of the Philip Kotler Presidential award on Monday.

india Updated: Jan 15, 2019 13:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been relentless in his attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a range of issues.(REUTERS FIle Photo))

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who received the Philip Kotler Presidential award on Monday saying he wanted to “congratulate” him on winning “the world famous” prize that has no jury and has never been given out before.

The award focuses on the triple bottom-line of ‘people, profit and planet’. It will be offered annually to the leader of a nation, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said. According to the award citation, Modi was selected for his “outstanding leadership for the nation”.

The Congress chief’s dig at the PM evoked a sharp response from Union textiles minister Smriti Irani who accused the Gandhi family of conferring Bharat Ratna awards on its members.

Earlier on Monday, Irani and other senior BJP leaders including Union minister Piyush Goyal , chief minister of Manipur N. Biren Singh, and former chief ministers Raman Singh and Vasundhara Raje – were swift to congratulate the prime minister on social media for winning the newly instituted award.

“Shri Narendra Modi is selected for his outstanding leadership for the nation. His selfless service towards India, combined with his tireless energy has resulted in extraordinary economic, social and technological advances in the country, ” the Kotler award citation said.

The citation added: “Under his leadership, India is now identified as the Centre for Innovation and Value Added Manufacturing (Make in India), as well as a global hub for professional services such as Information Technology, Accounting and Finance.”

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 13:35 IST

