e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi on MGNREGA

Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi on MGNREGA

india Updated: May 18, 2020 18:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “U-turn” on the MGNREGA scheme, and thanked him for allocating an additional Rs 40,000 crore for it.

“The Prime Minister has approved an additional budget of Rs 40,000 crore for the MNREGA scheme created during the UPA era. We express our gratitude to him for understanding the vision of MNREGA and promoting it,” he tweeted in Hindi.

On Sunday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the fifth and final tranche of the Centre’s stimulus package to revive the Covid-19-hit economy. The government allocated an additional Rs 40,000 crore to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), over and above the Rs 61,000 crore budgeted earlier.

The announcement came at a time when the nationwide lockdown has forced migrant workers to walk thousands of kilometres back to their home states.

Gandhi used the hashtag – “ModiUturnOnMNREGA” – as he put out a video clip of Modi’s speech in the Lok Sabha after he assumed power in 2014.

“Do you think I will disband the scheme? My political wisdom does not allow me to do it. This is a living monument of your failures to tackle poverty in 60 years,” Modi had said about MGNREGA in his speech in Parliament in February 2015.

Modi also said that even after 60 years of independence, the Congress had to send people to dig ditches and pay them.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In