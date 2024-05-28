Rahul Gandhi takes 'Narendra Modi wale parmatma' jibe at PM over 'sent by god' remark

In a scalding attack, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sent by his “parmatma (God)” to help industrialists, Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani. He was reacting to PM Modi's remark in an interview that he had been “sent by God”. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a public meeting in Patna on Monday. (Hindustan Times)

Addressing a rally in UP's Deoria, Rahul Gandhi claimed Modi's God hasn't sent him to serve farmers and labourers.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"Everyone else is biological but Narendra Modi ji is not biological. He has been sent by his 'parmatma' to help Ambani and Adani but 'parmatma' has not sent him to help the farmers and labourers," Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi said the PM had been talking about “Modi wale parmatma”, ANI reported.

"If 'parmatma' had sent him them he would have helped the poor and the farmers. Yeh kaise 'parmatma' hain? Yeh Narendra Modi ji wale ‘parmatma hain (What kind of God is this? This PM Modi’s God)," he added.

Rahul Gandhi promised at the rally that he will tear apart the Agnipath scheme and throw it in a dustbin.

He said the INDIA bloc government will end the 50 percent cap on reservation in government jobs and educational institutions.

He said the INDIA bloc will protect the Constitution.

In an interview, PM Modi said that God had him sent with "ability, strength, pure-heartedness and inspiration".

"Until my mother was alive, I used to think I was born biologically. After her demise, when I look at my experiences, I am convinced that I was sent by God. This strength is not from my body. It has been given to me by God. That's why God also gave me the ability, strength, pure-heartedness, and inspiration to do this. I'm nothing but an instrument that God has sent," PM Modi had said.

Earlier today, referring to alleged atrocities against a Dalit family in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi wrote on X that Narendra Modi has ended the rule of law.