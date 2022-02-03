Rahul Gandhi to lay foundation stone of Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti today: All you need to know

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Chhattisgarh today to participate in various programmes, including the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial. The monument will be built in the state's capital city of Raipur, and, as its name suggests, takes inspiration from Delhi's iconic Amar Jawan Jyoti, which was ‘merged ’with the eternal flames at the National War Memorial (NWM), on January 21.

Here's all you need to know about the Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti:

(1.) The memorial will be dedicated to the martyrs from the Chhattisgarh Armed Forces. It is being built on the premises of of the 4th Battalion, Chhattisgarh Armed Forces Mana, Raipur.

(2.) Names of martyrs will be inscribed on the monument, which will also feature a memorial tower and a VVIP platform. Its wall will be constructed with brown marble, and martyrs' names will be engraved on this. Crescent-shaped, the wall will have dimensions of 25 feet (height), 100 feet (length) and 3 feet (thickness).

(3.) Meanwhile, the tower will be set up in front of the wall. It will be built from materials like sandstone, brown white marble granite in front of a crescent-shaped wall, with a memento placed on the top.

(4.) In front of the tower, an insignia in the form of rifle and helmet will stand. It is in front of this insignia where the main Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti flame will be lit; it will be ignited throughout the day using fuel supply from underground pipelines.

(5.) Also, a fort-like two-storey building will be constructed just in front of the memorial tower. This building will have dimensions of 150 feet (length), 90 feet (width) and 40 feet (height).

(6.) The Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti was announced on January 29, nearly a week after the merger of the original Amar Jawan Jyoti with the eternal flames at the NWM.

