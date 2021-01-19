Rahul Gandhi to release booklet to highlight pitfalls of farm laws today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will release a booklet on 'pitfalls' of the three farm laws passed by the Central government in the last monsoon session of the Parliament, on Tuesday.
Gandhi will release the booklet during a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi today.
Party sources on January 15 said the booklet has been prepared to highlight the drawbacks of the new farm reform laws and their impact on farmers in the country.
"A majority of farm labourers are SC-ST and OBC and these laws also affect them. The booklet will provide detailed information on how these laws will affect the farmers and at the same time how it will impact government purchase and thus the public distribution system too," a leader involved in the process of finalising the booklets told ANI.
Congress has been continuously demanding a repeal of the three laws and has also called a nationwide protest and a "Raj Bhavan Gherao" in all the states.
Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
