‘Rahul Gandhi touring India as a couple’: Himanta Sarma's fresh swipe at Congress's Nyay Yatra

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday again hit out at Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, forecasting electoral setbacks for the Congress party wherever their campaign ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ traverses. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Speaking to ANI, Sarm said, "Wherever the Nyay Yatra is crossing through, Congress is collapsing there... Now, they are going to UP but they are experiencing differences with Akhilesh Yadav. Wherever the Nyay Yatra goes, there will be 'Anyay' with Congress."

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Addressing the Vijay Sankalp Yatra, Sarma didn't hold back in his criticism of Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of lacking substance and relying solely on falsehoods.

"Rahul Gandhi says what did Prime Minister Modi do? And Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi hold a road show on the National Highway built by Prime Minister Modi... Rahul Gandhi has learned nothing in this world except lies... Rahul Gandhi is touring India as a couple," he said.

Highlighting Rahul Gandhi's previous electoral setbacks during nationwide tours, the BJP added, “When he went on an India tour for the first time, he lost the elections in three states. This time he will lose the entire country.”

Rahul take the battle to Modi's constituency Varanasi

Earlier on Tuesday, in a veiled swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who represents the Varanasi constituency in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that during his visit to the temple town as a part of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay yatra, he saw people lying drunk on roads.

Addressing a public meeting on the thirty-eighth day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said, “In India, the power, resources and wealth are in the hands of 2-3 per cent people while about ninety per cent are deprived of everything. Dalits, backwards, Adivasis and the poor among the general castes, who constitute a huge majority of India's population, did not have any representation anywhere--be it swanky corporate offices, judiciary, media, private hospitals or educational institutions.”