Rahul Gandhi vs Arvind Kejriwal row intensifies as AAP makes ‘abuse’ allegation, Congress responds: ‘Liquor mafia’

The Aam Aadmi Party has criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of verbally attacking its party chief, Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha directed insults at the former Delhi chief minister. Attacks and counterattacks have been going on since Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Arvind Kejriwal in a Delhi rally on Monday.(PTI)

Taking on the India bloc partner, AAP Haryana president Sushil Gupta said Rahul Gandhi and the Congress haven't won a single seat in Delhi for the past decade. He also predicted that the Rae Bareli MP’s party will again draw a blank in the upcoming assembly election in the national capital.

“Rahul Gandhi has not been able to win a single seat in Delhi for the past 10 years, and this time as well, he won't be able to win any,” Sushil Gupta said.

Gupta also accused Rahul Gandhi of abusing Arvind Kejriwal at his Delhi rally on Monday, linking the incident to the BJP.

“The BJP does not reveal its agenda and only hurls abuses at Arvind Kejriwal, and this is exactly what Rahul Gandhi did throughout his Delhi rally," he added.

Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that Arvind Kejriwal campaigned in the same way as Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He accused them of making false promises.

Congress responds to AAP’s allegations against Rahul Gandhi

Congress defended Rahul Gandhi against the ‘abuse’ allegations levelled by the Aam Aadmi Party. Congress candidate from the Kasturba Nagar assembly seat Abhishek Dutt said the LoP did not use any abusive word against the former Delhi CM.

“Rahul Gandhi did not use any abusive words for Arvind Kejriwal. He just called him a ‘liquor mafia’, which he is, since he was involved in the liquor scam. He owns the Sheesh Mahal, or he comes forward and says that the Congress gifted that Sheesh Mahal to him. In 2015, to win the elections, Arvind Kejriwal talked about Modi for PM and Kejriwal for CM... How would he think good about the country's children if he falsely swore on his own children? Rahul Gandhi spoke about the truth of Delhi," Dutt told ANI.

Delhi goes to polls on February 5 in a single phase. The results will be declared on February 8. While AAP will be looking to get a third straight term, Congress will hope for a comeback after drawing blanks in the last two assembly polls in the national capital.